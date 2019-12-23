Ind Vs WI: Nicholas Pooran Leaves Fans In Awe After Hitting Yuvraj Singh-style Six

India produced a commendable performance to clinch the 3-match ODI series against West Indies 2-1 at Cuttack after winning the match by 4 wickets. Chasing 316 to win, India suffered a mini-collapse before Shardul Thakur (17 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out) ensured that the team crossed the finish line without further hiccups. The foundation for India's victory was laid by openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who put together a 122-run stand for the first wicket.

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI highlights

India captain Virat Kohli made 85 off 81 balls but was dismissed by West Indies pacer Keemo Paul with India someway off the target. Set a challenging target of 316 in the series-decider, India were cruising at 122-0 when they lost Rohit for a run-a-ball 63 in the 22nd over. Rahul (77 off 89 balls) and Shreyas Iyer fell for the addition of just 21 runs after that and the chase became trickier when Rishabh Pant was bowled by Paul. At that stage, India were 201-4 in the 35th over but Kohli steadied the ship and took India closer to the target. However, for a change, he could not finish the job. In the last five years, this is the first time Kohli has got out for a score in the 80s or 90s during an ODI chase.

Ind vs WI: Nicholas Pooran a la Yuvraj Singh!

In the West Indies innings, wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran and skipper Kieron Pollard hit attacking half-centuries to power the visitors to 315-5 in 50 overs after been asked to bat first. Pooran hit 89 off 63 balls while Pollard remained at 74 not out as both the players put on 135 runs for the fifth wicket after the West Indies found themselves in trouble at 144-4. Nicholas Pooran's innings had 10 fours and 3 sixes, but the highlight moment of the innings was his six off Shardul Thakur over deep square leg in the 47th over. It was a fuller ball on the pads but Pooran stayed behind the line of the ball and heaved it behind square for a sixer.

Ind vs WI: Nicholas Pooran's 2019 season and his thoughts about the match

In 2019, Pooran scored 728 runs in 17 ODI innings at an average of 52. In the post-match conference, he said that the West Indies could have won both ODI and T20I series. He added that India is a very tough team to beat but the West Indies put up a good fight against them. The tour marked a fruitful comeback for the Kings XI Punjab star, who was banned for four matches couple of weeks ago after being caught of ball-tampering in an ODI against Afghanistan.

