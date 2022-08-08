IND Vs WI: 'Permanent India Captain? Yeah Why Not' Says Hardik Pandya, Happily Opens Doors

All-rounder Hardik Pandya said on Sunday that he would be delighted to take over as India's permanent captain in the future. Hardik led the Indian team in the fifth T20I match against the West Indies in absence of Rohit Sharma. Daren Ganga questioned Hardik on whether he saw himself as the team's permanent captain. With a smile on his face, Hardik said he would certainly seize the chance to captain the Indian team if given an opportunity, but added that for the time being, he wants to focus on the upcoming competitions.

"Yeah, why not? If I get an opportunity, I'll be more than happy to do that. We have a World Cup and Asia Cup now though, so we need to focus on that and use our skillsets there," Hardik said in his post-match interview.

This is not the first time Hardik led Team India in a limited-overs match. In June this year, Hardik was named the captain of the Indian squad for a two-match T20I series against Ireland. He was asked to take charge of the team in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma and other senior players such as KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah. Under Hardik's leadership, India won the series 2-0.

Hardik's return and rise

Hardik recently made his long-awaited comeback to the national team. A back injury had kept him out of the team for a long time. He sustained the injury during the 2018 Asia Cup. Hardik recovered in time to play the IPL 2019 and ICC World Cup before the injury resurfaced. A few months later, Hardik underwent successful back surgery in the UK, and he later rejoined the national team for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

However, Hardik temporarily refrained from bowling after his return, raising concerns about his position as an all-rounder in the Indian team. During the IPL 2022, Hardik regained his form, which he brought over to the international stage. Hardik hasn't turned back since then and has frequently produced match-winning performances with both the bat and the ball. Hardik has come into contention to become the next India captain due to KL Rahul's long absence from the team.

Image: BCCI/Twitter