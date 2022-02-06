IND Vs WI: Player Of The Match Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Advice He Got From Kohli & Rohit

Team India defeated West Indies by six wickets and 22 overs to spare in the first ODI match. It was an assured performance from the Indian bowling lineup as they restricted West Indies to just 176 runs. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal did superbly well, grabbing four wickets and conceding just 49 runs in 9.5 overs, and was awarded the Player of the Match. After the game, Chahal said that he had a word with skipper Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli regarding his bowling.

"I liked it. After Washi’s (Washington Sundar) double strike, the pressure was on their batters, and my job was to maintain that pressure. I got the feeling watching Washy bowl that the ball was turning on this surface; I was advised to keep my pace up by Rohit and Virat and I stuck to the middle-off line. My thought was that if it's turning at pace, keep doing it. Threw in a slower one here and there as a variation. I was focusing on keeping the pace up and getting enough turn on the deliveries. I was focusing on what I was missing out on after returning from South Africa and worked on my shortcomings with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey," said Chahal in the post-match presentation.

India vs West Indies: Match Recap

India won the toss and chose to bowl first and it was the right decision as they claimed three wickets early on. They then reduced the West Indies to 79 for the loss of seven wickets. Jason Holder did well to stabilise the West Indies' innings and scored a half-century. He eventually got out for 57 runs off 71 balls and West Indies was restricted to 176 runs.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma did superbly well to get India off to a great start. He scored 60 runs off just 51 balls while Ishan Kishan did well to support him. Kohli scored just eight runs before he got out and Rishabh pant scored 11 runs off nine balls. Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda did well to get some stability and take India over the line as they won by six wickets and 22 overs to spare. Yadav scored 34 runs off 36 balls and Hooda scored 26 runs off 32 balls.

(Image: BCCI)