IND Vs WI: Rahul Dravid Debuts In Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram Reel, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Veteran opening batter Shikhar Dhawan took to his official social media handle on Tuesday and posted a reel in which Team India head coach Rahul Dravid made his debut. The legendary Indian batter was seen joining the side's 'hey' trend in Dhawan's Instagram reel.

Rahul Dravid joins Team India in 'hey' trend

As seen in the video posted by Shikhar Dhawan on his official Instagram handle below, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid could be seen joining the rest of the side in saying 'hey' while walking in front of the camera. Other than Dhawan and Dravid, the clip also features other stars such as Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj.

Netizens love Rahul Dravid's avatar in Dhawan's latest reel

As seen in the comments below, many fans were delighted to see Rahul Dravid in this avatar, with one of them also stating that these next-generation stars were making him look so different.

India vs West Indies ODI & T20I series schedule

After an outstanding 2-1 win over England in the recently concluded ODI series, Team India are all set to tour the West Indies in a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in the 50-over format as full-time captain Rohit Sharma will be given a rest. After the ODI series ends, the hitman will return to the squad for the T20I series and take over the captaincy. The complete India vs West Indies schedule is mentioned below:

Match Location Start time 1st ODI Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:00 PM IST 2nd ODI Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:00 PM IST 3rd ODI Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:00 PM IST 1st T20I Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 8:00 PM IST 2nd T20I Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts 8:00 PM IST 3rd T20I Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts 8:00 PM IST 4th T20I Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida 8:00 PM IST 5th T20I Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida 8:00 PM IST

India's ODI squad for series against West Indies

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

India's T20I squad for series against West Indies

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

While releasing Team India's ODI and T20I squad for the series against the West Indies, the BCCI made a note that the inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav was subject to fitness.