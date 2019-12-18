Ind Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Averages 50+ Runs In ODIs Every Year Since 2013

Rohit Sharma brought up his 28th ODI ton during India’s second game of the series against West Indies. Riding on his herculean 159 from 138 balls, India posted a humongous 387-5 on the board from their allotted 50 overs. The right-hander was also involved in a 227-run opening stand with KL Rahul. During his epic knock, Rohit Sharma achieved a unique ODI milestone.

💯



Hitman gets to this 28th ODI Century. His 7th ODI ton of 2019. Top Man 🙌🙌#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/vxJkExGywF — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2019

Ind vs WI: Rohit Sharma has now averaged 50+ in ODIs for seven straight years

A few months ago, Rohit Sharma also ended the 2019 Cricket World Cup as the highest run-getter of the tournament. The right-hander posted five 100+ scores in the recently concluded event. Meanwhile, his stroke-filled 159 against West Indies was his 28th ODI century overall and seventh of 2019. After his latest effort at Vishakhapatnam, Sharma now aggregates 1,427 runs from just 26 innings in 2019. His average of 57.08 means that the cricketer has now maintained an ODI average of 50+ every year for the last seven years.

During the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy in England, Rohit Sharma was promoted up the order to open the innings. The decision reaped rich dividends for India’s ODI set-up as the stylish batsman scored 1,196 runs in 27 innings that year at an average of 52.00.

Sharma maintained his consistent run with the bat in the years to come. His numerous opening stands with Shikhar Dhawan were instrumental for many of India’s famous wins in white-ball cricket. We take a look at a year-by-year ODI performance of Rohit Sharma since 2013.

2013: Runs 1,196 from 27 innings, average 52.00

2014: Runs 578 from 12 innings, average 52.54

2015: Runs 815 from 17 innings, average 50.93

2016: Runs 564 from 10 innings, average 62.66

2017: Runs 1,293 from 21 innings, average 71.83

2018: Runs 1,030 from 19 innings, average 73.57

2019: Runs 1,427 from 26 innings, average 57.08

1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ for Rohit 🔥



India have had three 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣-run partnerships against West Indies in ODIs and this man has been involved in all three of them.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/RgwWKvbrtM — ICC (@ICC) December 18, 2019

