IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's Epic ODI Record; See Here

With India set to take on West Indies in the upcoming three-match ODI series, India's white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma will make his long-awaited return to the team after sitting out due to an injury. Rohit was made the skipper of India's ODI and T20I captain after Virat Kohli decided to step down from his role. Rohit is also just six more sixes from creating a new record to become the first Indian player in ODI history to hit 250 sixes.

Rohit will also have the chance to get past cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar to become India's second-highest run-getter in ODIs against West Indies. Rohit with 1532 runs is currently 51 runs behind Tendulkar and can surpass him in the upcoming three matches. India's former skipper Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer against the West Indies cricket team and has scored 2235 runs in 38 innings.

Rohit Sharma cleared a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore after he was out for the tour of South Africa owing to an injury. The India vs West Indies ODI series will begin on February 6, the second ODI match will be played on February 9 and the third and final one will be played on February 11. All three of the matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The IND vs WI T20I series will begin on February 16, the second T20I match will be played on February 18 and the third and final one will be played on February 20. The entire T20I series will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal.

IND vs WI ODI: India set to play 1000th ODI

With India vs West Indies first ODI match just around the corner, Team India will be playing their 1000th ODI match. They will become the first team in cricket history to achieve that feat. India has played 999 ODI matches so far of which they have won 518, lost 431, tied nine and 41 have ended in no results leaving their win percentage as one of the highest at 54.54%.

A total of nine international cricket teams have played over 500 ODI matches of which just two have a better win percentage than India which are Australia at 63.66 and South Africa at 63.75. Australia has played 958 matches and won 581, lost 334, tied nine and 34 have ended in no result. South Africa on the other hand have 638 ODI matches and won 391, lost 221, tied six and 20 have ended in no result. The other six teams to have played over 500 matches are Pakistan with 936, Sri Lanka with 870, England with 761, New Zealand with 775, West Indies with 834 and Zimbabwe with 541.

Image: BCCI.tv/AP