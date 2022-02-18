IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma On Verge Of Smashing Australia Captain's Two T20I Records

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns in the second T20I on Friday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. IST. India captain Rohit Sharma is on verge of registering several milestones in tonight's match. Rohit is expected to break two records currently held by his T20I counterpart from Australia, Aaron Finch. The Australian captain has the most number of maximums against a single team in T20Is and also holds the record for scoring the most runs against a single team in T20Is.

If Rohit hits two more sixes in tonight's game, he will surpass Aaron Finch and Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai to become the batter with the most number sixes against a single team. Finch has hit 34 sixes against England in the shortest format, while Zazai has hit as many maximums against Ireland in T20Is. Rohit currently has 32 sixes against West Indies.

Rohit will also surpass Finch as the batter with the second-highest number of runs against a single team if he scores 36 more runs against West Indies on Friday. Finch has scored 594 runs against England, while Rohit has scored 559 runs against West Indies in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, Rohit is also on the verge of becoming the highest run-scorer in T20Is. Rohit needs 63 more runs to surpass Martin Guptill to become the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. He currently has 3237 runs to his name compared to Guptill's 3299.

Rohit took over as India's T20I captain late last year after Virat Kohli stepped down from the position citing "too much work". Rohit registered a clean sweep in his very first T20I series against New Zealand in November. India won three of three matches under Rohit's captaincy. The 34-year-old is now on the verge of registering another clean sweep against the West Indies. India have already won the first game of the three-match series.

India vs West Indies: Probable XIs

India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies' probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (capt), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell.

Image: BCCI