IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma's Exquisite Pull-shot Over Boundary Leaves Pollard Frustrated

Rohit Sharma made a winning start to his career as the ODI skipper with India handing 6 wickets trashing to the visiting West Indies team. The first match of the India vs West Indies ODI series was played at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday as the Men in Blue reigned supreme.

The match also witnessed Rohit Sharma batting at his best after his comeback from injury and hitting West Indies bowlers all over the park.

Kieron Pollard left frustrated by Rohit Sharma

The cricket match witnessed Rohit Sharma attacking the West Indies bowlers right from the start of the Indian Innings and playing from amazing shots which would have brought the crowd to their feet had they been allowed to watch the match. The Indian skipper's innings left his counterpart Kieron Pollard frustrated. One such moment came went Rohit hit West Indies pacer, Kemar Roach, for six.

The delivery was the penultimate ball of the 10th over and Kemar Roach went for short delivery. Rohit Sharma had no problem in hitting the ball over the stands. Kieron Pollard who is the teammate of Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Indians looked completely clueless as the Indian opener was taking the game away from the visiting team.

India vs West Indies Highlights

India put up dominating display on Sunday to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series. Rohit Sharma who made his debut as ODI skipper won the toss and asked West Indies to bat first. The decision proved to be right as Indian bowlers claimed three early wickets to derail West Indies innings. West Indies kept losing wickets and were reduced to 79 for the loss of seven wickets at one point in time. All-rounder Jason Holder and Fabian Allen stitched partnership to stabilise the West Indies innings. Holder completed his half-century before eventually getting out for 57 runs off 71 balls. West Indies were bowled out for 176 runs.

Chasing 177 runs to win, India got off to flying start with Rohit Sharma sending the Windies bowlers for a leather hunt. He scored 60 runs off just 51 balls before getting dismissed. Kohli scored just eight runs before he got out and Rishabh pant scored 11 runs off nine balls. Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda stabilise the innings and took India over the line with 22 overs to spare. Yadav scored 34 runs off 36 balls and Hooda scored 26 runs off 32 balls.