Ind Vs WI: Sanjay Manjrekar Mocked By Netizens After Advising India On 2nd T20I Loss

It seems that Indian player-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar cannot catch a break. Manjrekar gave the Indian T20 team a piece of advice before they meet the Windies for the final T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. But as usual, his tweet led to some hilarious replies and trolls as Twitterati unleashed themselves on the commentator, who is never shy of expressing his views.

Sanjay Manjrekar's advice to India after losing 2nd T20I

India must play WI more. It will only make India a better T20 team. #WIvIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 8, 2019

While India, Australia and England may dominate most of Test and ODI cricket, T20Is have usually been the West Indies' forte. The two-time world champions defeated India impressively at Thiruvananthapuram. Led by Shivam Dube's maiden T20I fifty, India got to a formidable 170 in their 20 overs but Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis were too hot to handle for the Men in Blue. The Windies chased down the Indian total in 18.3 overs and tied the series. The third match at the Wankhede on December 11 will now be the series-decider. Manjrekar's tweet signalled towards how good the Windies side is in the shortest format and how India could do well if they played them more. However, as things tend to get with Manjrekar - this tweet of his was subjected to severe trolling. Here are some of the replies.

You should do more commentary stints with Harsha Bhogle. It will only make........... — Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) December 8, 2019

Bilkul Aise hi naa! pic.twitter.com/vcWW3ixTpf — Harshit Pachouri (@Instastariam) December 8, 2019

Cancel series against SL — Pant Is Worst Ever WK (@outside_waist) December 8, 2019

Why not. But seeing you in commentary box is a curse. Please retire from there as well. — Lokesh Sankar Rath (@likkurath) December 8, 2019

