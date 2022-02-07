IND Vs WI Series: Sunil Gavaskar Rates Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Vs West Indies In 1st ODI

The Indian cricket team defeated West Indies by six wickets and 22 overs to spare in the IND vs WI 1st ODI. It was an assured performance from the Indian bowling lineup as they restricted West Indies to just 176 runs. The match was India's 1000th ODI match and it was also Rohit Sharma's first since he took over as Team India's official white-ball skipper.

After the match, former India cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar rated Rohit's captaincy on a scale of 0-10. He said that Rohit got everything right including the toss. He then added that he would give Rohit a '9.99' out of 10.

"This is the kind of perfect start he wanted. Even before that he tossed the coin in such a way that Pollard called it wrong. So you got to remember that right from the beginning he got it right. Therefore with a win like this, it is always a good start and he contributed to the win; in terms of scoring with what is your speciality, that is batting. You have done that and of course been able to make the bowling changes, the field placing. You get just about everything right. So I think if you ask me on a scale of 10, I will give him 9.99," said Sunil Gavaskar on Star Sports.

India vs West Indies: Match Recap

India won the toss in the IND vs WI 1st ODI and Rohit chose to bowl first and it was the right decision as they claimed three wickets early on. India then reduced West Indies to 79 for the loss of seven wickets. Jason Holder did well to stabilise the West Indies' innings and scored a half-century. He eventually got out for 57 runs off 71 balls and West Indies was restricted to 176 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers as he grabbed four wickets.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma did superbly well to get India off to a great start. He scored 60 runs off just 51 balls while Ishan Kishan did well to support him. Kohli scored just eight runs before he got out and Rishabh pant scored 11 runs off nine balls. Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda did well to get some stability and take India over the line as they won by six wickets and 22 overs to spare. Yadav scored 34 runs off 36 balls and Hooda scored 26 runs off 32 balls. Chahal did superbly well, grabbing four wickets and conceding just 49 runs in 9.5 overs, and was awarded the Player of the Match.

