IND Vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan Provides Update On Jadeja's Injury, Says 'right Now He Has...'

The India vs West Indies three-match ODI series is set to commence on Friday, June 22 and the Men in Blue will take to the field with a new skipper at the helm. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading from the front as India misses out on the services of some of its key players including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah as they have been rested for the ODI series. However, ahead of the IND vs WI 1st ODI match, Ravindra Jadeja has also been listed doubtful for the clash due to injury. Stand-in-skipper Shikhar Dhawan, while speaking to the media, provided a fitness update on Ravindra Jadeja's injury.

Will Ravindra Jadeja play in IND vs WI 1st ODI?

Ravindra Jadeja is considered one of the fittest players in the team, however, the 33-year-old is slowly beginning to catch up with injuries having missed out on the tour of South Africa due to a forearm injury. He was also ruled out of IPL 2022 due to injury and had only recently made his comeback to the team. Dhawan, while speaking about India's bowling unit and Ravindra Jadeja's injury, said, "Right now, he has a bit of a niggle so we don't know whether he will be ready or not for the first ODI. Other than that, Mohammed Siraj is there, Prasidh Krishna is there, and we have got amazing fast bowling. In spin, Axar Patel is there and Yuzvendra Chahal is there, we have a good bunch of bowling unit so it will be very impactful."

India vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan excited to lead a young side

Shikhar Dhawan last captained India during the tour of Sri Lanka last year. They competed in three ODIs and three T20Is in the island nation with senior players heading to England. The current team comprises of players who recently featured in the series against South Africa and Ireland and Dhawan seem excited to lead the team during the IND vs WI ODI series. While talking about the same he said, "I am quite excited to lead the side. Whenever you get an opportunity to lead the youngsters, I share my experiences with them, I always love to share my experiences and bring impact in their games. There are youngsters in the team and they have done well in the UK, so not training here will not impact them much. It is a quite balanced side, we have both experience and youth."