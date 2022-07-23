IND Vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan Sends Crowd Into Frenzy With Hilarious Pushups In 1st ODI; WATCH

The Indian cricket team kicked off their ongoing tour of West Indies with a 3-run victory in the 1st ODI of the three-match series on Friday at the Queen’s Park Oval. Captain Shikhar Dhawan led the Men In Blue from the front with a knock of 97 runs in 99 balls in the first innings and helped the team reach a high-scoring total of 308 runs. Alongside his heroic knock, Dhawan also found himself in the headlines for another hilarious moment that occurred during the match.

A video shared by the broadcaster of the match, FanCode shows Dhawan hilariously doing pushups on the field, during the 2nd innings of the match. While West Indies were batting on the score of 195/4 in the 37th over of the match which was being bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhawan was seen performing the pushups after putting up a brilliant fielding effort. “No one can take the cameras off this man @SDhawan25! When he's not batting, he's still entertaining!,” FanCode captioned the video shared on Twitter.

On spotting the player doing so, the entire crowd at the Queen’s Park Oval were sent into a frenzy, as they reacted with loud cheers and applauses. As the play resumed, India went on to win the match in the thrilling final over. The hosts needed 15 runs to win the match in the final over, which was bowled by pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Watch Shikhar Dhawan doing the hilarious pushups:

What else happened during the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

However, the Nicholas Pooran-led side failed to claim their first ODI win in over three series. Chasing the target of 309 runs, Kyle Mayers scored the maximum runs for WI, courtesy of his 68-ball knock of 75 runs. Brandon King and Sharmarh Brooks also contributed with knocks of 54 and 46 runs respectively.

While Shardul Thakur, Siraj, and Chahal took two wickets each in the 2nd innings, India earlier scored 309 runs in the 1st innings, courtesy of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill’s half-centuries, alongside that of Dhawan. Opening the batting, Gill and Dhawan stitched a 100+ runs partnership, before the youngster was dismissed on the individual score of 64 runs in 53 balls. On the other hand, Iyer scored 54 runs in 57 balls during his stay at the crease.

(Image: @FanCode/Twitter)