IND Vs WI: Shreyas Iyer Or Ruturaj Gaikwad? Who Will Replace Virat Kohli In 3rd T20I?

On Sunday, India and West Indies will face off in the third T20I at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. IST. India have already clinched the three-match series by winning the first two games comfortably and will attempt to complete a clean sweep of the West Indies by winning the third match as well.

However, before the Men in Blue can take the field for the last T20I this evening, India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid are in a selection conundrum.

With Virat Kohli out of contention for the third T20I, India have a choice to make between Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The key question now is, who will replace Kohli in the third T20I?

Shreyas Iyer or Ruturaj Gaikwad?

Shreyas Iyer should get the first nod for tonight's game given his seniority in the team, however, Gaikwad could also secure the spot as he has been in great touch for the past several months. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that both Iyer and Gaikwad could get an opportunity to play in the third T20I.

Apart from Kohli, Rishabh Pant has also been given a break ahead of the Sri Lanka series, hence, there are going to be two vacant spots in the playing XI tonight. Gaikwad could be asked to bat at No. 3 in Kohli's position, with Iyer or Suryakumar Yadav following him at No. 4.

The rest of the playing XI is expected to be the same from the last match except for a couple of changes in the bowling lineup. Kuldeep Yadav could come in place of Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Deepak Chahar.

India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi

India vs West Indies: Full squads

India T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain, wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Image: PTI/BCCIDomestic/Twitter