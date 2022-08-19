Team India's opening batter Shubman Gill was named the stylish player of the match in the first ODI against Zimbabwe after he smacked an unbeaten 82-run knock and also took two catches to help the Men in Blue win the game by 10 wickets. His knock included 10 fours and a six. However, when presenter Alan Wilkins called out Gill to collect his award, there was a slight delay as the 22-year-old was still in the team's change room.

At that point, Wilkins was about to carry on with the rest of the presentation ceremony before Gill came sprinting out to collect his award.

Alan Wilkins says Shubman Gill has disappeared

At the post-match ceremony following the conclusion of the first India vs Zimbabwe ODI, Alan Wilkins looked around for Shubman Gill after announcing the award the 22-year-old was set to receive. When he could not locate Gill, Wilkins said, "I think Shubman has just disappeared."

Wilkins then went on to add, "While they look for Shubman... No, he is on his way. But we will tell you that he scored a very well-compiled 82 not out. It was as good as it gets. He can sprint because he is sprinting. Shubman, thanks very much." The Indian opener then collected his cash prize of ₹1000 USD.

India vs Zimbabwe: IND win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

Pacer Deepak Chahar made an impressive comeback to international cricket with an incisive spell, while openers maintained their consistency as India outclassed Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the opening ODI on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Donning the blue jersey for the first time in six months after a long injury lay-off, Chahar delivered a player of the match performance as he hit the straps right away with figures of 3/27, which was instrumental in India restricting Zimbabwe to a sub-par 189. With very little scoreboard pressure, it was a walk in the park for the Indians as the in-form opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan (81 not out) and Shubman Gill (82 not out) chased down the target in just 30.5 overs.

