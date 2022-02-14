IND Vs WI T20I: Who Will Replace KL Rahul? Will Rishabh Pant Open Alongside Rohit Sharma?

India and West Indies are poised to play a three-match T20I series, beginning February 16. India's vice-captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the series due to an injury. Rahul sustained an upper left hamstring strain during the second ODI against West Indies and was ruled out of the remainder of the home series. The key question for the Indian team management ahead of the first T20I is who will replace Rahul as an opener?

Rishabh Pant is amongst the candidates who have the potential to replace Rahul at the top. When Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour was enquired about the same, he said the decision is yet to be made on who is going to open the batting for India in the T20I series. Although Rathour did not rule out Pant as an opener, he said that there are other good options available in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan. Rathour said a final decision will be reached only after assessing the surface in Kolkata.

"We haven't really decided that yet, we still have a couple of days to go. We had a travel day and rest day, so today we have our first practice day, once we get to look at the wicket and the kind of surface we are playing. We'll then see, we have options available, KL is out I understand, we have Ishan and Ruturaj in the mix, so we will see. We have options, Rishabh is a fantastic player, he can play good cricket up the order but it depends what the team needs and what we are looking at," Rathour was quoted as saying by ANI.

India vs West Indies, T20I series

The three-match T20I series between India and West Indies is all set to get underway in Kolkata on February 16. All three matches will be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. India and West Indies have played a total of 17 games each other since the inception of the shortest format in 2006. India have an upper hand over the Caribbean side when it comes to the T20Is, as the Men in Blues have won 10 out of those 17 matches, while West Indies have won just six. One match has ended with no result.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

West Indies' T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Image: PTI

