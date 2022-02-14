IND Vs WI T20s: Washington Sundar Ruled Out With Injury; Kuldeep Yadav To Replace Him

After a dominating 3-0 India vs West Indies ODI series win, the Men in Blue will now hope to win the T20I series as well against the same opposition. The first of the three-match IND vs WI T20I series will take place on February 16, with the game scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST.

However, ahead of the first T20I, Team India dealt with a major blow as all-rounder Washington Sundar is unavailable for the clash. BCCI confirmed via a statement on Monday that the 22-year old had suffered a left hamstring injury while fielding during the third India vs West Indies ODI.

India vs West Indies: Washington Sundar's injury update

BCCI's honorary secretary Jay Shah released a statement on Monday to confirm Washington Sundar's absence from the India vs West Indies T20I series. The statement read,

"All-rounder Washington Sundar suffered a left hamstring muscle strain during fielding in the third ODI against the West Indies played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. He is ruled out of the upcoming three-match Paytm T20I Series to be played in Kolkata from 16th February. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Kuldeep Yadav as Washington’s replacement.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Washington Sundar ruled out of @Paytm #INDvWI T20I series.



The #TeamIndia all-rounder suffered a left hamstring muscle strain during fielding in the third ODI against the West Indies played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.



— BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2022

IND vs WI T20I series: Team India's updated squad

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav