IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Battles With Rohit Sharma For One Of The Biggest T20I Records

During the first T20I game between India and West Indies, two of the country's biggest superstars - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - will battle it out in the quest to conquer the ultimate T20I record. Both batters are just a few runs away from becoming the world's highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. New Zealand's Martin Guptill is currently on top of the table with 3,299 runs in 112 matches. Kohli needs 72 runs to surpass Guptill as the highest T20I scorer, while Rohit needs 102 runs to match the Kiwi batter's tally.

Kohli has played 95 T20I matches for India and has scored 3,227 runs, including 29 half-centuries. Kohli averages an impressive 52.04 in the shortest format. Rohit, on the other hand, has played 119 matches and has scored 3,197 runs at an average of 33.30. Rohit has 26 half-centuries and four centuries to his name in T20I cricket. Both batters will be looking to surpass Guptill in the three-match series if not in tonight's match.

India vs West Indies: 1st T20I

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns in the first T20I on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST and is slated to be held at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium. KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel have been ruled out of the T20I series due to fitness concerns, While Rahul and Sundar have suffered hamstring injuries, Patel recently tested positive for COVID-19.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

West Indies' T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Image: PTI