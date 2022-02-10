IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Brings Out Dance Moves After Taking Great Catch In 2nd ODI | WATCH

India continued their dominance over West indies under Rohit Sharma as they pocketed the Three-match ODI series by winning the second ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Team India defeated West Indies by 44 runs to take 2-0 lead in the series. The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI also witnessed the funnier side of former skipper Virat Kohli as his catch of Oden Smith sealed the match for India.

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli dancing on the field sets social media on fire

While Virat Kohli failed to score big runs during India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, he did entertain everyone with his dancing skill after taking a catch. Check out Virat Kohli's cool move. The dance moves must have not only made fans happy but also a chance for them to see Virat Kohli's joyful beside his energy and passion.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI highlights

India after winning the toss decided to bat first and were restricted to 237-9 in 50 overs thanks to some fine bowling from West Indies bowlers. Skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed early while Virat Kohli once again failed with the bat scoring 18 runs. Rishabh Pant who was asked to open the innings also managed just 18 runs.

After losing three early wickets, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the winnings. Suryakumar Yadav was the top scorer for the team scoring 64 off 83 balls. Besides Suryakumar Yadav KL Rahul (49), Deepak Hooda (29), Washington Sundar (24) also played some vital knocks which held India reach fighting total. For West Indies Oden Smith and Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets apiece.

West Indies while chasing the target failed to play out their 50 overs as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Besides Shamarh Brooks (44), Akeal Hosein (34), Shai Hope (27) and Odean Smith (24) no other batsmen failed to score big runs as Indian bowlers kept things tight from the other end. Prasidh Krishna produced a match-winning spell picking up 4 wickets for 12 runs from 9 overs. SHardul Thakur picked up two wickets. With this victory, the Men in Blue extend their series winning streak against the Windies in the 50-over format to 15 years.