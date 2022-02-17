IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Convinces Rohit Sharma To Take DRS Yet Again, But Goes Unsuccessful

Former India skipper Virat Kohli yet again convinced his compatriot Rohit Sharma to take DRS during the first T20I against West Indies on Wednesday. The duo was involved in a long conversation to decide whether to take a review off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling in the 8th over. Kohli was spotted persuading Rohit to go for the review, claiming he heard the ball make two sounds. "Main bol raha hu, tu review le (I'm telling you, take the review)," Kohli was heard saying on the stump mic.

The incident occurred on the fifth delivery of Bishnoi's first-ever international over. West Indies' Roston Chase was at the crease. Bishnoi bowled one the leg side, which reflected off Chase's pad, and went straight to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's gloves, who then dislodged the bails and appealed for a stumping. However, on-field umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal called it wide, leaving the Indian camp in shock.

Rohit was seen asking his teammates why the umpire called it a wide, to which Kohli said there were two sounds involved and requested the captain to go for a review. Rohit immediately signalled 'T' at the umpire, who went upstairs only to have his decision overturned. The TV umpire checked for LBW but replays showed the ball missing the stumps. Chase survived the call but went soon after as Bishnoi came back in his next over to trap the West Indies batter in the front.

India vs West Indies, 1st T20I

Bishnoi went on to take one more wicket to finish his first-ever international match with a bowling figure of 2/17. Thanks to Bishnoi's effort with the ball, India won the match by 6 wickets with 7 balls remaining. Bishnoi was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding performance.

Earlier in the game, West Indies posted a total of 157 runs on the board courtesy of some brilliant batting by Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers. While Mayers scored 31 runs off 24 balls, Pooran smashed a quickfire 61 runs, including five sixes. India chased down the target in 18.5 overs as Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan scored 75 runs between them before Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer finished the job.

Image: IM_Maqbool/Twitter