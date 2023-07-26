IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Eyes Tendulkar's Record, On Cusp Of Registering Colossal ODI Feat

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricketing maestro, has left an indelible mark on the world of One Day International (ODI) cricket with his extraordinary batting prowess. His records in ODIs speak volumes about his dominance on the field. With an insatiable hunger for runs, Kohli has amassed a staggering number of centuries, establishing himself as the century king in ODIs. His ability to consistently convert starts into big scores is unparalleled, and he has notched up numerous match-winning innings for his team.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli will next be seen in the ODI series against the West Indies

Kohli is expected to bat at the number three position for India

He is on the verge of breaking a huge milestone in the first ODI

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli on the cusp of breaking a huge milestone

Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, will have an opportunity to join the exclusive company of Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, and Sanath Jayasuriya in an elite ODI milestone during the first match against West Indies in Barbados. He is on the verge of becoming only the fifth batsman in ODI history to complete 13,000 runs. Currently, Kohli has 12,898 runs in 274 ODI matches to his name. He scored these runs at an impressive average of 57.32.

Kohli is just 102 runs away from breaching the 13,000-run mark in the ODIs. Kohli has 46 centuries and 65 half-centuries in the format. He is second only to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the list of most centuries scored in the 50-over cricket.

The chart is led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar with 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83. Kumar Sangakkara holds the second spot with 14,234 runs in 404 matches at an average of 41.98. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting played 375 matches and scored 13,704 runs at an average of 42.03. Former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya scored 13,430 runs at an average of 32.36 in 445 matches.

Once Kohli reaches this historic landmark, he will boast the highest strike rate and average among players with 13,000 ODI runs. Presently, Sanath Jayasuriya holds the highest strike rate among the four members on the list with 91.20. Sachin Tendulkar (44.83) has the highest average among players with 13,000 runs. However, Kohli has the chance to surpass both of these records as he currently has a strike rate of 93.62 and average of 57.32.

With each innings, Kohli continues to add new chapters to his legacy, cementing his position among the greatest ODI batsmen of all time and inspiring generations to come.

Image: BCCI