IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Joins Sachin Tendulkar By Scripting Massive Batting Record

Team India defeated West Indies by six wickets and 22 overs to spare in the first ODI match. It was an assured performance from the Indian bowling lineup as they restricted West Indies to just 176 runs. In the match, former skipper Virat Kohli scored just eight runs but he ended up joining cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar in a huge milestone in India.

Kohli became only the second-ever Indian cricketer to score 5000 runs within the country. The only other Indian batter to achieve the feat was Sachin Tendulkar as he scored 6971 runs in India at an average of 48.11. Kohli has gotten to 5002 runs but his average is stunning at 60.25. Other international cricketers to have scored over 5000 runs in their respective home countries include Jacques Kallis who amassed 5186 runs at an average of 45.89 in South Africa and Ricky Ponting who scored 5521 at an average of 39.71 in Australia.

India vs West Indies: Match Recap

India won the toss and Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first and it was the right decision as they claimed three wickets early on. They then reduced the West Indies to 79 for the loss of seven wickets. Jason Holder did well to stabilise the West Indies' innings and scored a half-century. He eventually got out for 57 runs off 71 balls and West Indies was restricted to 176 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers as he grabbed four wickets.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma did superbly well to get India off to a great start. He scored 60 runs off just 51 balls while Ishan Kishan did well to support him. Kohli scored just eight runs before he got out and Rishabh pant scored 11 runs off nine balls. Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda did well to get some stability and take India over the line as they won by six wickets and 22 overs to spare. Yadav scored 34 runs off 36 balls and Hooda scored 26 runs off 32 balls. Chahal did superbly well, grabbing four wickets and conceding just 49 runs in 9.5 overs, and was awarded the Player of the Match.

Image: PTI