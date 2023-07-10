IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Equalling Another Unique Sachin Tendulkar Record

Team India batsman Virat Kohli is known for his attacking and aggressive batting style and also for the records and the milestones he has achieved in international cricket. Virat will be once again seen in action against West Indies after the culmination of the World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia. Kohli will aim to set and achieve new records and milestones in the upcoming IND vs WI Test series beginning from July 12, 2023.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli didn't have a nice outing with the bat in the WTC 2023 Final against Australia

Virat Kohli got out for scores of 14 and 49 in both innings of the WTC 2023 Final

Virat is yet to find his lost touch in Tests and will look to achieve the same in the IND vs WI Test series

Another cricketing milestone for Virat Kohli

With the start of the upcoming IND vs WI Test series Virat Kohli is all set to join India veteran Sachin Tendulkar in an unique list. Virat will become the third individual player and the second Indian in the world to achieve an unique 'father-son' record.

(Virat Kohli during the WTC 2023 Final against Australia / Image: AP)

Virat Kohli will play against West Indies batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul who is the son of veteran Windies batter, Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Virat also played against Shivnarine for the first time in 2011 during his debut series against West Indies.

Virat Kohli will also become the second Indian after the veteran batsman Sachin Tendulkar who played against former Australian cricketer Geoff Marsh in 1992 and with Shaun Marsh in 2012. Apart from Virat and Tendulkar, Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc has also played against Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul's impressive record in Test cricket

So far Tagenarine Chanderpaul has made a total of 453 runs from six Tests wherein his highest score has been an unbeaten knock of 207 runs against Zimbabwe earlier this year. Getting to his father Shivnarine Chanderpaul, he is the second-highest run scorer for West Indies in Test cricket and has hit 11687 runs from 164 matches at an average of 51.37.