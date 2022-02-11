IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli's Batting Average Hits New Low, Will He Make Amends In 3rd ODI?

Virat Kohli, the former India captain, is going through a difficult time in his cricketing career, which has otherwise been very fruitful and illustrious. Kohli's reputation as a 'run machine' has suffered a major setback in recent years, as the 33-year-old has failed to register an international century since 2019. Kohli's batting average in One-Day Internationals has also plummeted, reaching an all-time low in 2022.

Decline in Kohli's batting average

Kohli has only played five One-Day Internationals so far in 2022, and despite a handful of half-centuries, the Delhi batsman's average has dipped drastically. Kohli has scored 142 runs in five ODI matches this year and he averages a dismal 28.40, which is the lowest for the former World No. 1 ranked player since he made his international debut for India way back in 2008. Kohli's previous worst ODI batting average was 31.80 in 2008. The last time Kohli averaged less than 40 in the ODIs was back in 2015 when he scored only 623 runs in 20 matches.

Kohli has averaged less than 40 in the ODIs only three times in the last 15 years. Kohli's 2022 batting average is the worst the former India captain has ever recorded in the 50-over format. Kohli did not have a great season with the bat last year but his average was well above 40 in the ODIs. In 2020, Kohli averaged 47.88 with the bat, scoring 431 runs in 9 matches, including five half-centuries. Kohli had a dream season with the bat in 2018 when he scored 1,207 runs in just 14 matches at an average of 133.55, including six centuries and three fifties.

As far as Kohli's batting in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies is concerned, the right-handed player has failed to put up a good show, having been dismissed twice for 8 and 18 runs, respectively. Kohli has not been able to play with the same concentration level as before and his shot selection ability has also witnessed a decline. Kohli will look to score big in the third ODI, which is scheduled to be held today at 1:30 PM IST.

Image: BCCI