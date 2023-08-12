IND Vs WI: West Indies Post 178/8 Against Team India In 4th T20I At Lauderhill

West Indies posted a competitive 178 for 8 against India in the fourth T20 International here on Saturday.

Shimron Hetmyer (61) and Shai Hope (45) did bulk of the scoring after West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat.

Arshdeep Singh (3/38) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/26) took most of the wickets for India, who had won the third T20I to keep the series alive.

The hosts are leading the five-match series 2-1.

Brief Score: West Indies: 178 for 8 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 61, Shai Hope 45; Arshdeep Singh 3/38, Kuldeep Yadav 2/26)