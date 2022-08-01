IND Vs WI: Why Has India Vs West Indies 2nd T20 Been Delayed? CWI Gives Official Statement

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 on Monday, August 1, has been delayed and the match will now begin live at 12:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST). Cricket West Indies (CWI) released a statement for the same, explaining why the delay was beyond their control. India is currently leading the five-match series 1-0.

Why is India vs West Indies 2nd T20 delayed?

Cricket West Indies released an official statement to explain why the IND vs WI 2nd T20I is delayed. The statement read,

"Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30 am Jamaica/10 pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders."

*CWI STATEMENT* Delayed start time for 2nd Goldmedal T20I Cup match, powered by Kent Water Purifiers | New Start Time: 12:30PM AST (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India)https://t.co/q1J5FBdZAh https://t.co/dy59uajSr8 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 1, 2022

IND vs WI first T20I recap: India won by 68 runs

India beat West Indies by 68 runs in the opening T20 International on Friday. Invited to bat, India posted 190 for 6 with skipper Rohit Sharma top-scoring with 64 off 44 balls. Dinesh Karthik managed to hit a quickfire 19-ball 41. When it came to West Indies' bowling, Alazarri Joseph had the best figures of 2 for 46 while left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was the most economical, giving away only 14 runs in 4 overs with a wicket in his kitty.

India scored 45 runs in their last three overs before restricting the West Indies to just 122 for 8 in 20 overs with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh taking two wickets apiece. As for the West Indies's batting, Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 20 runs.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 squads

Team India: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Devon Thomas, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes

(Inputs from PTI)