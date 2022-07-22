IND Vs WI: How Long Is Ravindra Jadeja Out With Injury? Here's The Official Update

India and West Indies are currently locking horns against each other in the first One-Day International of their three-match series on Friday. West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran has won the toss and elected to field first at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has published the playing XI for the first ODI. Ravindra Jadeja, who was named the vice-captain of the side ahead of the start of the series, has been ruled out of the first game.

The BCCI announced that Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and hence will miss the first two ODIs of the series. Jadeja is currently being monitored by BCCI's medical team. A decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken after assessing his injury. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has been named the vice-captain of the Indian side in absence of Jadeja.

India vs West Indies: Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies' Playing XI: Nicholas Pooran (captain, wk), Shai Hope (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

Image: BCCI

