Last Updated:

IND Vs WI: Will Ishan Kishan Play 2nd ODI? If Not, Who'll Open Innings With Rohit Sharma?

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other in the second One-Day International on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, India vs West Indies, IND vs WI 2nd ODI, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, IND vs WI, India's playing XI

Image: Ishan Kishan / Twitter


India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other in the second One-Day International (ODI) on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST and will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India is anticipated to field the same side as in the first ODI, with a few tweaks here and there. Ishan Kishan, the opening batter, is one of the players who could be dropped from the playing XI for the second ODI. With the bat, Kishan failed to impress, scoring only 28 runs before being removed by Akeal Hosein.

Here's who could replace Kishan in the playing XI: 

Vice-captain KL Rahul, who has returned to the squad after missing out on the first ODI due to personal reasons, is likely to replace Kishan at the top. Rahul has been opening the batting for India since the removal of Shikhar Dhawan as a regular opener last year. Apart from Rahul, Mayank Agarwal is another prospect at whom the team management will keep an eye on for the opening slot. Agarwal could be asked to open in place of Kishan, with Rahul batting at No. 4. 

Shikhar Dhawan could also be looked at for the opening slot in the second ODI. Dhawan, who was down and out with COVID-19 infection, has returned to the training after testing negative for the disease. Dhawan performed well in the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa and could receive a chance to open the batting with Rohit Sharma again. Ruturaj Gaikwad is another option available for the team management but he is still serving his isolation period following a positive COVID-19 test. 

READ | India batter Suryakumar Yadav opens up on comparisons with Michael Bevan

India's ODI squad: ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan. 

READ | Ex-India players explain why Kohli succeeded & Unmukt Chand failed to realise potential

As far as the three-match ODI series is concerned, the Rohit Sharma-led India team is currently ahead of the West Indies courtesy of a huge win in the first game. India will look to win the second match on Wednesday in order to secure yet another ODI series against the Caribbean side. 

READ | India vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer spotted training post COVID recovery

(Image: Ishan Kishan / Twitter)

READ | India's Siraj says Virat Kohli told me something I'd never be able to forget
Tags: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com