IND Vs WI: Windies Announces 16-member Squad For T20I Series Vs India; Pollard To Captain

Cricket West Indies have announced their 16 member squad for upcoming India vs West Indies T20 Series. The West Indian side has retained most members who are currently participating in the ongoing T20I series against England which the West Indies are currently leading 2-1 after 3 games, with the fourth T20I slated for tomorrow (Sunday, January 30, 1:30 AM).

After a poor World Cup campaign, the Windies have come back strong and have looked in good touch, with their only loss coming in a closely fought encounter, losing to England by one run.

IND vs WI: West Indies squad

Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (VC), Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh

Meanwhile, team India too have named their squad for the tournament. Rohit Sharma is back from injury and will be leading the team with uncapped spinner Ravi Bishnoi brought in. The team have picked four spinners for the tour given the conditions (Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar).

IND vs WI: Team India squad

Rohit Sharma(C), KL Rahul (VC), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

Image: AP