Team India under KL Rahul will look to keep their winning momentum going as they tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series. The first match of the series is scheduled to start on Thursday, August 18th at Harare Sports Club. Team India will be coming into the series on the back of a 3-0 win against the West Indies, while Zimbabwe's confidence will be sky high after beating Bangladesh 2-1 in the recent series.

In the ICC Men's ODI rankings, India is currently placed at the third position while Zimbabwe is placed at the thirteenth spot. In the head-to-head records, it is India who is clearly dominating Zimbabwe. The two teams have played a total of 63 ODIs against each other in the ODI format of which India has won 51 matches while Zimbabwe managed to win 10 games.

Let's take a look at IND vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, IND vs ZIM fantasy tips and other details related to the match.

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva, Sanju Samson

Batters: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Ryan Burl, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Luke Jongwe, Shardul Thakur

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI confirmed playing XI

India

S Gill, S Dhawan, I Kishan, KL Rahul (c), S Samson (wk), D Hooda, A Patel, M Siraj, K Yadav, P Krishna, D Chahar

Zimbabwe

T Marumani, I Kaia, S Williams, W Madhevere, S Raza, R Chakabva (c & wk), R Burl, L Jongwe, B Evans, V Nyauchi, R Ngarava

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI fantasy tips

Sikandar Raza

The allrounder's confidence will be sky high after a great series against Bangladesh. Raza smashed 252 runs in 3 matches and his form will be crucial for Zimbabwe in the upcoming series.

Shikhar Dhawan

The left-handed had a good series against West Indies scoring 168 runs in three matches. He will be opening the innings with KL Rahul and will have the responsibility of helping the team with a good start here.

Shubman Gill

The right-handed opener was the top scorer for India against West Indies. He will have a significant role to play with the bat if asked to open the innings.

KL Rahul

The India vs Zimbabwe three-match ODI series is a perfect opportunity for KL Rahul to get some form. He has not played for a while and will be a little bit rustic. However, with Asia Cup coming up he will be raring to score runs and get back in form ahead of the important tournament where India will be the defending champions.