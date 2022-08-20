IND Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: India Vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Playing XI, Fantasy Tips & More

After crushing Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the opening match, Team India will look to pocket the ODI series when they face the host in the 2nd match on Saturday, August 20. The second India vs Zimbabwe ODI match of the series will be played at Harare Sports Club. During the 1st ODI match Team India skipper KL Rahul decided to bowl after winning the toss. The Indian bowlers proved the skipper’s decision right by bowling really well and dismissing Zimbabwe for just 189 runs. Indian openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill won the game for the team by 10 wickets.

For Zimbabwe, the crushing loss in the first match was a huge setback considering they beat Bangladesh in the previous series. With India already ahead and favourites to seal the series, Regis Chakabva-led team will be looking to bring their A game onto the field on Saturday and try to win the match and take the series into the final match. Let's take a look at IND vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, IND vs ZIM fantasy tips and other details related to the match.

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva, Sanju Samson

Batters: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Ryan Burl

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Prashidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Richard Ngarava

India vs Zimbabwe ODI fantasy tips

Shikhar Dhawan

The left-hander started the series by scoring an unbeaten 81 runs in the opening match. He will look to continue his fine form in the 2nd match as well

Shubman Gill

The youngster carried his form from the West Indies series to score an unbeaten match-winning knock of 82 runs. He would want to continue the form

Deepak Chahar

The right-arm pacer make an impressive comeback during the 1st ODI picking up three wickets and conceding 27 runs. Chahar accounted for wickets of the top three batsman to give India a strong start in the powerplay.

Richard Ngarava

Richard Ngarava along with Brad Evans was instrumental in Zimbabwe putting up a decent total on board while batting first. Ngarava scored 32 runs of 42 balls to give some respect to Zimbabwe's total with the team reeling at 110/8.

Regius Chakabva

The Zimbabwe skipper got the start but was unable to covert the start into the big score. He would be hoping to make a big score in the 2nd ODI as Zimbabwe look to level the series.

India vs Zimbabwe probable playing XI

India

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Lokesh Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava