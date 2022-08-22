The Indian cricket team is up against Zimbabwe in the final ODI of the 3-match series on Monday in a bid to complete a 3-0 whitewash. India won the opening game of the series by 10 wickets after chasing down 190 runs, before repeating the feat in the 2nd. Chasing the target of 162 runs in the 2nd ODI, India claimed victory by five wickets and took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Players like Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Avesh Khan might get a chance to play on Monday as India has already won the series. Similar to both the ODIs so far, the series finale will be also played at the Harare Sports Club. Having said that, here’s a look at the Dream11 predictions, playing XI news, fantasy tips and more details about the match.

IND vs ZIM: Toss update

India have won the toss and elected to bat first.

3RD ODI. India won the toss and elected to bat. https://t.co/X4aLV48hJ8 #ZIMvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2022

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batter: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Innocent Kaia

All-Rounder: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav (vc), Luke Jongwe, Shardul Thakur

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Confirmed Playing XI

Zimbabwe’s confirmed playing 11: T Kaitano, I Kaia, S Williams, T Munyonga, S Raza, R Chakabva (c & wk), R Burl, L Jongwe, B Evans, V Nyauchi, R Ngarava

India’s confirmed playing 11: S Gill, S Dhawan, I Kishan, KL Rahul (c), S Samson (wk), D Hooda, A Patel, D Chahar, K Yadav, A Khan, S Thakur

IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI: Fantasy Tips

Sanju Samson scored 43 runs off 39 balls in the 2nd ODI and helped India clinch a 5-wicket win.

Shubhman Gill has scored 115 runs in the series so far, having returned with scores knocks 82 and 33 runs in both matches respectively.

Sikandar Raza is the top all-rounder for Zimbabwe and has contributed with 28 runs and one wicket in the series so far.

Shardul Thakur notched up three impressive wickets in the 2nd ODI.

Axar Patel has taken four wickets in the series so far.

IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI: Full Squads

India squad: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Zimbabwe squad: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, John Masara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tanaka Chivanga