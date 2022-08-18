IND Vs ZIM: India Thrash Zimbabwe, Netizens Congratulate KL Rahul On First Win As Captain

The Indian cricket team on Thursday defeated Zimbabwe in the first One-Day International of their ongoing three-match series. The KL Rahul-led side thrashed Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to secure a 1-0 lead in the series. While Deepak Chahar shone with the ball for India, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill did the job with the bat. Netizens are flocking in large numbers on social media to laud India's performance in the first ODI in Harare.

India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets

While some users congratulated KL Rahul for winning his first game as captain of the Indian team, others heaped praise on Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill for ensuring such a huge victory for their side. Netizens also noted India's top-notch bowling performance in the match, especially from pacer Deepak Chahar.

Gabbar finishes it off in style

India makes a grand 10 wicket victory against Zimbabwe@ShubmanGill 🙌#IndvsZim — Karthik Reddy (@karthik4443) August 18, 2022

Shub bby🥺 82* its been a long wait fr ur MAIDEN odi💯 but you are in top notch champ!! @ShubmanGill way to go🥂

P.s:Saying this again,gill is our future of ICT🤍#indvszim — Sangavi'18 (@Cheeksstan) August 18, 2022

Another Normal day for Indian ' Z ' team 🥱🥱#INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/IlN7hGy2hR — Sid Malhotra 🇮🇳✨❣️(◍•ᴗ•◍)❤ (@SidMalh7) August 18, 2022

The two players who will neither be in Asia cup nor in the worldcup made sure No one gets their turn to bat 🤭 #Payback #shikarrocks @bcci #INDvsZIM — Rags (@Raghuspeaks) August 18, 2022

India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI

Earlier in the match, Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field first. India bowled Zimbabwe out for 189 runs in 40.3 overs. Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva top-scored for his team as he hit 35 off 51 balls before being dismissed by Axar Patel. Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava forged a crucial partnership for the home side to rescue their innings. They scored 33 and 34 runs, respectively.

Deepak Chahar picked three wickets for India in his first match back from injury. Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel also picked three wickets each in the game, while Mohammed Siraj scalped one wicket to his name.

India then chased down the target in just 30.5 overs. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill forged an unbeaten partnership of 192 runs to help India win by 10 wickets. Dhawan scored 81 off 113 balls, while Gill smashed 82 off just 72 balls. Chahar was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance with the ball.

Image: BCCI/Twitter

