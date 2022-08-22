The Indian opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul stitched a 63-run opening stand during the 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe on Monday at the Harare Sports Club. Captain Rahul scored 30 individual runs in 46 balls during his stay at the crease, before getting bowled by Brad Evans. Rahul’s dismissal India to 63/1 in 15 overs, which seemingly didn’t go well with the Indian cricket fans.

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul stitched a 50+ run opening stand

While the pair added 63 runs to the score in 91 balls, Dhawan ended up scoring 40 runs in 68 balls during his time at the crease. Dhawan was also dismissed by the same bowler. Reacting to the first innings stand, cricket fans expressed their dissatisfaction on Twitter and pointed out that both star players lacked intent while playing.

Netizens express disappointment with Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul

“Very poor approach from the batsmen, lack of intent, everyone just looking to make their own runs and not looking at it like a team game. A 50 of 80 balls against Zim will not cement your place in the team. #ZIMvIND,” a fan wrote on Twitter. At the same time, another fan mentioned Rahul Tripathi in his comments and suggested Dhawan should have been replaced by Tripathi in the playing XI for the 3rd ODI.

Very poor approach from the batsmen, lack of intent, everyone just looking to make their own runs and not looking at it like a team game. A 50 of 80 balls against Zim will not cement your place in the team.#ZIMvIND

Kl Rahul — Bihari Memes (@biharimemess) August 22, 2022

Rahul tripathi should have played today inplace of Shikhar Dhawan — Aarambh Sharma (@aarambh_speaks) August 22, 2022

KL Rahul dismissed for 30 in 46 balls. Opening stand of 63 between him and Shikhar Dhawan ends. — Kumar Gourav (@TheKumarGourav) August 22, 2022

I don't rate innings against minnows like Zimbabwe very high . But after seeing the statspadding of Shikhar Dhawan and Kl Rahul 🐢 this innings looks decent. https://t.co/zisOm8QKUg — Mr Fr🅾️nt F🅾️🅾️t🦶 🏏 (@frontfoot73) August 22, 2022

Ishan Kishan and Shubhman Gill stitch 140-run partnership for 3rd wicket

Coming back to the match, Dhawan’s dismissal in the 21st over brought Ishan Kishan out to the crease, with Shubman Gill at the other end. Interestingly, the young pairing stitched a massive partnership of 140 runs in 127 balls for the third wicket. Gill contributed with 87 runs in 66 balls during the partnership, while Ishan scored 50 runs in 61 balls.

Shubhman Gill hits maiden international ton

As soon as he touched the 50-run individual mark, Ishan suffered a runout, while Gill went on to score his maiden international century for India. He was dismissed in the final over of the innings on the individual score of 130 runs in 97 balls. He hit a total of 15 fours and one six during his knock, which took India’s first innings total to 289/8.