IND-W Star Smriti Mandhana Predicts Success Of Women's IPL; 'Indian Fans Love Cricket'

India women’s cricketer Smriti Mandhana played a match-winning knock of 46 runs in 25 balls on Sunday, helping Southern Brave to complete a 12-run victory over the Oval Invincibles. This is the second season for Mandhana in The Hundred Women's Competition 2022, where she is in action, alongside the top female T20 superstars of the world. Meanwhile, Smriti currently finds herself in the headlines for her interesting comments about the Women’s IPL tournament in India, which will be held from 2023 onwards.

During her interaction with reporters after the match, Smriti was asked to speak about The Hundred Women's has contributed to the growing popularity of the game. Answering the question, Smriti said, “Yeah definitely, I think for white ball cricket to do something like that because people here watch a lot of red-ball cricket. Yeah, Hundred has changed the way people look at white-ball cricket in the UK. To see that no. of crowds I think in Birmingham also it was like amazing crowds, which turned up I think almost every match. Even The Hundred I think (UK) one of the best places to play cricket and I am happy that Hundred is changing a lot of things for them, especially in regard to white-ball cricket”.

Smriti Mandhana sheds light on the Women's IPL tournament

On being further asked to speak about the inaugural season of a full-fledged Women’s IPL tournament in India, Smriti added,” I think whenever we play, there is much enthusiasm back home. Whichever format we play, I think Indian fans love cricket. They turn up to support us, regardless of one day or T20 or something. So yeah, Women’s IPL will be great”.

Smriti is one of the three Indian cricketers who are currently playing in The Hundred Women's Competition 2022. Jemimah Rodrigues is playing her second season with Northern Superchargers. Whereas, allrounder Deepti Sharma is playing this year for Birmingham Phoenix, having played for the London Spirit, last time around.

More about the Women's IPL tournament

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been vocal about its plans to organize the women’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from the 2023 season. The BCCI has held a three-team Women’s T20 challenge tournament for the last few years, which has received a good response from the crowd. As mentioned by Smriti, the Indian spectators always look forward to cricketing action in the country, suggesting that the Women’s IPL has the potential to become one of the top T20 leagues for women around the world.