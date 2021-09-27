IND W Vs AUS W: Alyssa Healy Makes Fun Of Skipper Mithali Raj's Strike Rate During 3rd ODI

Australian women's team wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy sledged Indian women's team skipper Mithali Raj during the third ODI between both sides at Harrup Park, Queensland on Sunday. The Indian eves registered a thrilling two-wicket win with three balls to spare as the three-match ODI series finished at 2-1 in the favor of the hosts.

IND W vs AUS W: Alyssa Healy makes fun of Mithali Raj's strike rate

Alyssa Healy made fun of the veteran batter's strike rate in run chases during India's stiff chase of 265 on Sunday.

"She (Mithali Raj) only strikes at 50 in chases, so the longer she's in, the happier we are", Healy was heard saying on the stump mic.

Mithali Raj did not have a good day with the bat as she was castled by Anna Sutherland for a 28-ball 16 at a strike rate of 57.14. Her innings included a solitary boundary as well as a maximum.

Mithali Raj runs record

In an illustrious cricketing career spanning 22 years, Mithali Raj is the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket and the only female cricketer to surpass the 7,000 run mark in Women's ODI. In June 2018, she became the first-ever cricketer in the history of both men's & women's cricket to breach 2,000 T20I runs. Meanwhile, the two-time World Cup finalist also became the first woman cricketer to surpass 2,000 runs in Women's T20 Internationals.

Ind vs Aus women live score

Coming back to the third and final One Day International between Australia and India, the hosts elected to bat first after skipper Meg Lanning won the toss. However, her decision seemed to backfire at one point in time as the Aussies were reduced to 87/4 before the halfway mark after star all-rounder Ellyse Perry was sent back to the pavilion for 26. But, the middle-order duo of Beth Mooney (52) and Ashleigh Gardner (67) added 98 runs for the fifth-wicket stand and resurrected the Australian innings. In the end, a crucial 32-ball 47 from Tahila McGrath helped Australia post a stiff total of 264/9 from their 50 overs.

The Indian eves in reply got off to a good start riding on superb top-order contributions before losing wickets at regular intervals. Nonetheless, Sneh Rana kept her team in the hunt and Jhulan Goswami finished it off in style with a boundary in the final over as India won the match by two wickets and three balls to spare.