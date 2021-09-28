IND W Vs AUS W: Aussie Opener Rachael Haynes Ruled Out Of Series Due To Hamstring Injury

Australia Women's cricket team suffered a major setback with vice-captain Rachael Haynes being ruled out of the remainder of the India Women vs Australia Women multi-format series. According to ESPNCricinfo, Haynes will remain with the squad for the opening day of the Test match but will return home to Sydney to spend time with her partner as they expect the birth of their first child.

Haynes suffered the hamstring injury while fielding during the India vs Australia 3rd ODI. The cricketer left the field immediately after suffering the injury. Australia coach Matthew Mott said Haynes would miss the pink-ball Test match, which begins on Thursday, and the three T20Is. He said, "Rachael Haynes, unfortunately, the hamstring is no good. It was pretty tough last night. I had dinner with her last night. She's devastated; obviously, these Test matches don't come around too often. She's a key member of our squad. Our thoughts are with her at the moment."

While giving an update on leg-spinner Georgia Wareham, who has returned to training after suffering a quad injury in the second ODI, Mott further said that she would be fit to make her Test debut on Thursday. He said, "Georgia's ticking all the boxes for her return to play. She was very sensible around that she felt something quite early, got treatment and has been doing everything she can to get it right. Personally, I really hope she gets through it after missing out in the last Test we played. She's a key member; no matter what the wicket serves up, she's a wicket-taker, and she's an incredibly good thing for this team; she leads the way in the field, and her batting is evolving all the time. So hopefully, she gets the opportunity; she's done everything in her powers to be ready."

Recap of India vs Australia 3rd ODI

The Indian women's cricket team led by Mithali Raj interrupted Australia's unbeaten run in one-day internationals on Sunday, winning the third and final match of the 50-over series by two wickets. Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat first against India. Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath helped the team to 264/9 in their 50 overs. India Women's team in their run chase saw Shafali Verma scoring a half-century, while Yastika Bhatia also contributed towards run-chase with 64 runs. Despite losing wickets Jhulan Goswami hit the winning runs for the team.

