IND W Vs AUS W: Captain Mithali Raj Has Strong Message For Openers Before Second ODI

The first ODI of the ongoing Australia Women vs India Women series was a one-sided contest with the home team (Australia) crushing the visitors (India) by 9 wickets to take a 1-0 lead. The IND W vs AUS W series will include three ODIs, a one-off Test and three T20Is. Ahead of Australia vs India 2nd ODI India Women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj has stressed the fact that Indian Women's Cricket Team openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana should try and give the steam a strong start at the top.

IND W Vs AUS W: Mithali Raj demands Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to provide a solid start

Indian Women's Cricket Team openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were dismissed early by Darcie Brown with the pair adding 31 runs for the opening wicket. Following the loss in the first ODI, Mithali Raj had stressed the fact that both the players should look to provide a solid start at the top and lay the foundation for other batters to build upon the start. She said, "The opening partnership - if they can give us a good start, clearly the middle order can take the momentum from there. But if you lose wickets, you actually have to build an innings in the first ten overs."

She further said, "Smriti [16 in 18 balls] has been on the international circuit for a while, so we would expect some runs from her. When you know the sort of batting line-up the Australians have, anything closer to 250 is what we were looking at, but losing two wickets, especially batters like Smriti and Shafali [8 in 10 balls], in the powerplay itself, it was important the middle order starts to compensate for that and build a partnership there. And that's what we did with Yastika [Bhatia, the debutant, who scored a 51-ball 35], but then again, we didn't get enough partnerships in the lower-middle order."

"You always bat according to the situation. Of course, the players need to play shots, but it doesn't mean you be reckless. We need to now actually have partnerships rather than thinking about fearless cricket. The girls need to get down to developing some partnerships in the middle and that will definitely give them confidence at some point to play fearlessly."

IND W Vs AUS W: Mithali Raj completes 20,000 runs in ODI cricket

Following the completion of the Australia Women vs India Women first ODI India Women's Cricket Team captain Mithali Raj added another major milestone to her name after hitting her fifth consecutive ODI fifty. With the half-century, the star player, who enjoys the top position at the ICC Women's ODI Rankings, completed 20,000 career runs.

Image: Twitter/@BCCIWomen