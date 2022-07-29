IND-W Vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips And More About The CWG 2022 Match

The India women's cricket team is all set to start their Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign on Friday, with the 1st T20I match against Australia. The game will mark the debut of the Women’s T20I cricket in the coveted quadrennial event, as cricket has been introduced in the CWG for the first time in history. Meanwhile, the match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

IND-W vs AUS-W T20I, Commonwealth Games 2022: Match Preview

India is being led by 33-year-old Harmanpreet Kaur, who became the full-time skipper of the team in June. In their last T20I assignment, India women earned a 2-1 win over Sri Lanka in the 3-match T20I series. On the other hand, the Meg Lanning-led Aussie women’s team head into the tournament after winning two T20Is against the Ireland women during the One-off tournaments, which also featured the Pakistan women.

IND-W vs AUS-W T20I, Commonwealth Games 2022: Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Alana King

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Alana King

India women vs Australia women, Commonwealth Games 2022: Playing XI news

Predicted Playing XI for India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh

Predicted Playing XI for Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris

India women vs Australia women, Commonwealth Games 2022: Fantasy Tips

Beth Mooney is the highest run scorer for the Australian women in head-to-head T20I matches against India with 487 runs.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 474 T20I runs against Australia.

Ellyse Perry has dismissed 22 T20I wickets while playing against India.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad has taken 15 wickets for India against Australia.

IND-W vs AUS-W T20I, Commonwealth Games 2022: Head-to-head stats

The Australian women and the Indian women have played a total of 23 T20I matches against each other in the past. The Aussies have a significant upper hand over India in terms of head-to-head records, as they have won a total of 16 matches against India. On the other hand, India have earned victories only on six occasions.

(Image: @indiancricketteam/@birminghamcg22/Instagram/ICC)