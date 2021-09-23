IND W Vs AUS W: Harmanpreet Kaur To Play 2nd ODI? Batting Coach Provides Update

Indian national women's cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur had missed the first ODI match against Australia on Tuesday. India's vice-captain in Tests and ODIs suffered an injury on her thumb a few days ago, which led to her exclusion from the first game. The team head coach Ramesh Powar said that the coaching staff will make a decision on Harmanpreet's selection ahead of the second ODI, based on her pain and fitness management.

India's batting coach Shiv Sunder Das has provided that update saying that she will not be available for the next game as she is still not fit. "Right now she is not fit and is not available for the next game," said Das as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Harmanpreet did not take part in the practice match that was held on Saturday between India Women and their Australian counterparts, which the visitors lost by 36 runs. Harmanpreet is an essential part of the Indian women's team and her big performances against Australia in the past are definitely one of the reasons why she will be missed the most. India Women are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against Australia Women followed by a one-off Test match and three T20Is.

IND W vs AUS W first ODI

The first ODI of the ongoing Australia Women vs India Women series was a one-sided contest with the home team (Australia) crushing the visitors (India) by 9 wickets to take a 1-0 lead. The IND W vs AUS W series will include three ODIs, a one-off Test, and three T20Is. Ahead of Australia vs India 2nd ODI India Women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj has stressed the fact that Indian Women's Cricket Team openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana should try and give the steam a strong start at the top.

Indian Women's Cricket Team openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were dismissed early by Darcie Brown with the pair adding 31 runs for the opening wicket. Following the loss in the first ODI, Mithali Raj had stressed the fact that both the players should look to provide a solid start at the top and lay the foundation for other batters to build upon the start.

(Image: PTI)