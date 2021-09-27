IND W Vs AUS W: Jhulan Goswami Hits Winning Boundary To Seal Crushing Win

The Indian women's cricket team led by Mithali Raj ended Australia's unbeaten run in One-day Internationals on Sunday, winning the third and final match of the series by two wickets. The game came down to the wire, with Australia looking to seal a win again, but India's lower-order held its nerves and won the game with three balls to spare. Jhulan Goswami hit the winning runs for India as the veteran pacer smashed one straight to the boundary off Sophie Molineux's bowling.

The winning moment when @JhulanG10 hit straight down to the ground to trigger wild celebrations! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/GoDQFCupcq — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 26, 2021

The Women in Yellow had not lost an ODI game in their previous 26 appearances, but their record was shattered when they faced India in Mackay this morning. Goswami finished her 10 overs with figures of 3 for 37 and also played a cameo with the bat, striking the winning runs in what was a dramatic victory. Her performance, which saw Australia being defeated for the first time since 2017, earned her the Player of the Match award.

Goswami was not aware of Australia's streak

While talking in the post-match presentation, she claimed that she was not aware that they had broken Australia’s undefeated run as she was focused on giving her best to secure a win for her side. “Honestly speaking, I was not aware of Australia's 26-match unbeaten streak. I just wanted to give my performance and giving 100% on the field. It was good that we were able to beat them, if we were not able to beat them, it would have been 3-0,” said Jhulan Goswami.

Chipping in runs as a tailender makes a big difference

Goswami was also of the opinion that she understands the importance of the runs scored by tailenders. She added that she is working hard in the nets to assist her side in every way possible. "Well, I know how important it is to chip in with runs being a tailender. It makes a lot of difference, the captain and the coach told me that you have to chip in with runs as well. I always work hard in the nets and whenever I get the opportunity, I want to take it ahead," Goswami concluded.

