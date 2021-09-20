IND W Vs AUS W: Mithali Raj Reveals Strategy To Counter Short Deliveries In Australia

The Indian Women’s cricket team are currently touring Australia and are going to kick start their tour with the ODIs first and then move on to T20I’s and finish the tour with a Day/Night Test. At a pre-match presser, Mithali Raj was questioned about how the team plans to go about facing the short-pitched deliveries against the Australian quicks on this hard and bouncy track in Australia.

Mithali Raj confirmed that they knew Australia would come hard at them with bouncers and that they are currently practising to get accustomed to more of it with the side-arm throwers at the nets. She also said that the Indian batters would be seen playing more cuts and pulls against the short deliveries thrown at them and that they were really worried about the end result of it. Raj noted that the idea was to go with the positive mindset facing the quick ones from Australia.

"They will be using a lot many of those short-pitched deliveries for our batters. So, we do have two side-arm throwers in the team, that's where the girls have been spending a lot of time, playing short of length deliveries. So, you know, a lot more cuts and pulls is what we will be working in the training," Mithali Raj said.

India W vs Australia W: 'We are looking to field the best XI possible'

When asked about how the preparations going on about the next World Cup which is set to take place in New Zealand next year, she said that they were looking at the compositions for the World Cup from this series onwards and that India had plans to give more game time to the players to fit into the roles. Mithali Raj confirmed that they were obviously going to field the best XI possible and look to win the series for now.

Indian batters will be buoyed by the fact that a couple of key players missing out from the Australian line-up will give them the best of the chance to win the ODI series and also draw some inspiration from the men’s team when they were here at the start of the year on what they’ve accomplished. India will be playing a day/night test later in the series and the more the tests they play, the stronger they become.

The India women vs Australia women game will begin on Tuesday at 5:35 AM and India will be dearly looking to do well this time around and make a mark against this strong Australian team. The team, however, will miss Harmanpreet Kaur who has been ruled out due to a thumb injury.

(Image: PTI)