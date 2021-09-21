IND W Vs AUS W: Mithali Raj Scripts History With 5th Consecutive ODI Fifty

India Women's Cricket Team captain Mithali Raj has added another major record to her name on Monday after she hit her fifth consecutive ODI fifty in the ongoing India Women vs Australia Women series. With this, the star player, who enjoys the top position at the ICC Women's ODI Rankings, completed 20,000* career runs.

The Indian women skipper recorded the feat in the 1st IND W vs AUS W match at Harrup Park, Mackay. It took Mithali Raj 92 balls to reach the milestone. However, shortly after hitting the half-century, Mithali Raj fell to left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux walking out on 61 off 107. It is interesting to note that Mithali Raj has scored fifties in 5 consecutive ODI innings for the 2nd time in her career. Only England's Charlotte Edwards and Australia's Ellyse Perry have claimed the remarkable feat apart from Raj.

Mithali Raj ODI career

In July, Mithali Raj climbed to the top of the MRF Worldwide International Cricket Council Player Rankings jumping from fifth up four places to first with a total rating of 762. This was the eighth time in her stellar 22-year international career that she has held the top spot. A series-topping aggregate of 206 has helped her reclaim the top position.

The 38-year-old had reached the number one position for the first time in April 2005 after scoring an unbeaten 91 against New Zealand at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in Potchefstroom. Last week, South African opener Lizelle Lee joined Mithali Raj at the top of the ICC Women's ODI Rankings, courtesy of her unbeaten 91-run knock in the first match against the West Indies. Mithali, who is still ranked first, is now at par with Lee at 762 rating points, with Australia's Alyssa Healy in the third position.

IND W vs AUS W

India and Australia are locking horns in a multi-format series consisting of three ODIs, a day-night Test, and three T20s starting September 21. The Test will be held in Canberra from September 30 to October 3. The two teams previously met in the women's T20 World Cup final at the MCG last year, when the hosts defeated India by 85 runs to win the title.