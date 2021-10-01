IND W Vs AUS W: Punam Raut Walks Off Field Giving Herself Out Despite Umpire's 'not Out'

The Indian women's cricket team is currently playing the Australian women's cricket team in a first-ever one-off Pink Ball Test at the Carrara Oval. The Indian team's opener Smriti Mandhana has performed brilliantly by scoring 127 off 216 balls to put India at 231/3 on Day 2. However, a decision that perplexed everyone watching the match was when Punam Raut gave herself out.

In a baffling decision by the Indian batter, Raut attempted to play a defensive stoke away from her body, the ball spun and bounced, Australia's wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy and the bowler at the time Sophie Molineux both went up in appeal but the umpire said not out. At that moment, to everyone's surprise, Punam Raut decided to walk, to give herself out.

This has been a topic of debate on social media with many people complimenting her and supporting her for going with the 'Spirit of Cricket' while others have criticised her saying that she should not have walked but rather stayed and batted on. Beth Mooney who was on stump mic duty was asked if she would have walked and she replied saying, "I would never walk off, at times it goes in your way as well."

IND W vs AUS W Test Match Day 1 and 2

India got off to a good start with Smriti Mandhana scoring 127 off 216 runs. That led India to 241 for 3 in 87 overs and currently with Mithali Raj (23 off 59) and Yastika Bhatia (4 off 17) at the crease they will be hoping to further their score. Courtesy of Smriti Mandhana's century, India Women are currently in a strong position on Day 2 of the Pink Ball Test.

After being handed a lifeline by Perry, the opener ensured she reached the three-figure mark without much trouble. Smriti Mandhana got the century off the same bowler. The first day of the Pink ball test saw rain playing spoilsport at the Carrara Oval even as India opener Mandhana showed glimpses of her capability to take the attack to the opposition on an opening day. The first day for India ended at 132-1, with Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut unbeaten on 80 and 16, respectively. The only wicket that fell was of Shafali Verma in the opening session.

