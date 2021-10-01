IND W Vs AUS W: Smriti Mandhana Makes Batting Record In Pink Ball Test; Watch

India Women's team opener Smriti Mandhana on Friday scripted history by scoring a century in the first-ever Pink Ball Test for India against Australia. Smriti Mandhana had received a lifeline from Ellyse Perry after she had her caught off a no-ball when the left-hander was on 80 runs. Courtesy of Smriti Mandhana's century, India Women are currently in a strong position on Day 2 of the Pink Ball Test.

After being handed a lifeline by Perry, the opener ensured she reached the three-figure mark without much trouble. Smriti Mandhana got the century off the same bowler. The first day of the Pink ball test saw rain playing spoilsport at the Carrara Oval even as India opener Mandhana showed glimpses of her capability to take the attack to the opposition on an opening day. The first day for India ended at 132-1, with Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut unbeaten on 80 and 16, respectively. The only wicket that fell was of Shafali Verma in the opening session.

Smriti Mandhana, during a virtual press conference, said, "Not thinking about triple figures at the moment, the team needs me to bat well and in the process, if I get one... I am just watching the ball and reacting. "I wanted that I just don't look at the scorecard, was just trying to be as blank and simple, play according to the ball. I didn't really plan anything. The last two days, I felt good, felt I was able to bat well. I will try and do that tomorrow because I don't want to complicate things."

She added, "We just had two sessions with the pink ball. After coming from The Hundred, I didn't really get much time to play with the pink ball, but during Hundred, I just ordered a pink kookaburra ball, just to keep it in my room because I knew that there is going to be a Test match so that I can just look at the ball and understand. I have actually not batted, I batted for just two sessions, but the pink ball was there in my kit bag for the last two and a half, three months. I don't know why I carried it, I thought I will have a session, but I really didn't get time to do that."

Smriti Mandhana got out after playing a superb knock of 127 off 216 balls.

Smriti Mandhana creates records

Smriti Mandhana scored 127, which is the highest score by an Indian women cricketer on Australian soil. The previous best score by an Indian woman batter in Australia had come from Rajani Venugopal in 1991 when she had scored 58 runs in Melbourne. In addition to this, Smriti Mandhana is the first Indian woman to score both century and half-century in Pink Ball Test. Also, 127 is the highest score by a visiting woman in Tests played in Australia.

