IND-W Vs BAN-W LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Asian Games 2022 Semi Final 1

The Indian women's cricket team under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur will be up against Bangladesh in the 1st Semi Final match of the Asian Games 2022. Team India's first match against Malaysia W was washed out due to rain, and the Indian team being the superior team in the ICC rankings progressed through to the semi-finals stage of the multi-sports Asian tournament.

3 things you need to know

BCCI has sent the men's and the women's team for the first time in the history of the Asian Games

The 2022 edition of the Asian Games is being held in Hangzhou

A total of 655 athletes will represent India in the 2022 Asian Games

When and Where will the IND W vs BAN W Asian Games 2023 1st semi-final be held?

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2023 first semi-final match will be held on September 24 at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou. The match will start from 06:30 AM IST.

How to watch the IND W vs BAN W Asian Games 2023 1st Semi-Final match in India?

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2023 1st Semi-Final match can be watched at the Sony Sports Network. The match will start from 06:30 AM IST.

How to stream the IND W vs BAN W Asian Games 2023 1st Semi-Final match in India?

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2023 1st Semi-Final match can be watched at the Sony LIV app. The match will start from 06:30 AM IST.

How to watch and stream IND W vs BAN W Asian Games 2023 1st Semi-Final match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK will not able to able to watch and stream the India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2023 1st Semi-Final match as it will not be broadcast and streamed on any platform. The fans will have to use a VPN service to witness the match.

How to watch and stream IND W vs BAN W Asian Games 2023 1st Semi-Final match in the US?