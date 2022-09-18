India Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch India Women Vs England Women ODI Series?

The India women’s cricket team will face the England women in the 1st ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, September 18 at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove. Team India heads into the ODI series on the back of a 1-2 loss against England in the T20I series that concluded on September 18. India will be looking to better their game in all three departments in order to regain momentum.

The ODI series will mark the final international appearance of veteran Team India pacer Jhulan Goswami. While Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur look to continue their batting exploits, other batters like Shafali Verma need consistency. The spin bowling department of India also needs to up their game after the T20I series loss.

When will the India Women vs England Women, 1st ODI begin?

The IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, September 18.

Where is the India Women vs England Women match taking place?

The IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI is slated to be played at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove.

How to watch the live telecast of India Women vs England Women in India?

The India Women vs England Women, 1st ODI match will be live broadcast on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India Women vs England Women in India?

The live streaming of the India Women vs England Women, 1st ODI match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India Women vs England Women, 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

England Women’s predicted playing XI - Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (C and wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Freya Davie

India Women's predicted playing XI - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur.

India Women vs England Women: Full Squads

England: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues