IND-W Vs ENG-W 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI News, H2H, & More

Following a sensational eight-wicket win in the 2nd T20I, the India women’s cricket team will now face England women in the final T20I of the three-match series, eyeing a 2-1 victory. The Series started with England claiming a 9-wicket win in the 1st T20I after Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey hit an unbeaten partnership of 74 runs for the second wicket. However, India made a winning comeback by eight wickets, courtesy of Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 79-run knock.

India women vs England women, 3rd T20I: Dream11 predictions

Fantasy Team: Amy Jones, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Sarah Glenn, Renuka Thakur, Sneh Rana

India women vs England women, 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (c), Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh, Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

India women vs England women: Fantasy Tips

Smriti Mandhana is the highest run-scorer of the series with 102 runs in 2 games. She hit an unbeaten knock of 79 runs in 53 balls in the 1st T20I.

Sophia Dunkley hit 61* runs in the 1st T20I.

England’s opening batter Dani Wyatt has hit 249 runs in 11 T20Is in 2022 and hit 24 off 16 in the 1st T20I.

Sarah Glenn returned with figures of 4/23 in four overs in the 1st T20I.

Sneh Rana has picked four wickets for India in the 2 games so far.

India women vs England women: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Matches played- 25

England won- 18

India won- 07

Where will the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I be held?

The 3rd T20I match is slated to be played at the County Ground, Bristol

When will the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I begin?

The 3rd T20I is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST on Thursday, September 15.

IND-W vs ENG-W three-match T20I Series: Full Squads

India women's cricket team: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), K.P. Navgire

England women's cricket team: Nat Sciver (Captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyat