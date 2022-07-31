After losing the opening match to Australia, India women's cricket team take on Pakistan in their second match of the Commonwealth Games 2022. The match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday,July 31 and will begin at 3:30 PM IST. India will be desperate for a victory after losing their opening match from the winning position. Harmanpreet Kaur made history by scoring a half-century in the first match, while Renuka Thankur's four-wicket haul could not prevent the Aussies from claiming victory.

Pakistan women, on the other hand, lost their opening fixture to Barbados by 15 runs. The women in green are placed in the 4th spot in Group A table. Nida Dar's half-century wasn't enough for th team to claim victory. With both teams needing victory by a huge margin to keep semi-final hopes alive we take a look at IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Prediction and other details regarding the Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s T20I match.

IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Aliya Riaz, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Renuka Thakur

India vs Pakistan top fantasy picks

Deepti Sharma

The Indian all-rounder scored just one run in the opening match against Australia but picked up two big wickets while conceding just 24 runs. She will be crucial to India getting wickets in the powerplay.

Harmanpreet Kaur

The India skipper created history by becoming the first woman batter to score a half-century in CWG history. She will be looking to carry on the momentum and play a big knock in this crucial encounter

Renuka Thakur

The right-arm pacer's 4 wicket spell bamboozled the Australian batting lineup. Thakur dismissed Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Tahila McGrath. She will be aiming to repeat the same performance against Pakistan as well.

Nida Dar

The experienced Pakistani all-rounder scored an unbeaten 50 runs off just 31 balls but couldn’t help her side win against Barbados Women. She was impressive with the ball as well giving just 25 runs in 4 overs.

India vs Pakistan probable XI

India's probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav/, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

Pakistan's probable XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin