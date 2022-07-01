India Women's cricket team kicked off their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka by triumphing in the T20I series. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has now shifted their focus towards the ODI series in Pallekele with the first match set to be played on Friday, July 1. Here are all the details on how to watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live streaming.

The Women in Blue pocketed the T20I series by winning the first two matches, however, the batting lineup struggled to get runs, which will be a cause of concern. The team is a blend of youth and experience and will be without its two major pillars i.e Mithali Raj who announced her retirement recently and Jhulan Goswami who is sidelined by injury. Harmanpreet Kaur, who is the senior cricketer in the team and also the skipper of the team will be looking to lead the team from the front.

Sri Lanka Women on the other hand will be coming in with confidence after winning the final T20I match. However, in the ODI format, the Lankan Women recently lost the ODI series against Pakistan. Having lost the T20I series the home team will be looking for redemption and try to equal the series by winning the ODI series.

How to watch live streaming of IND W vs SL W 1st ODI in India?

Cricket fans in India who want to catch India Women's team in action can watch the IND W vs SL W 1st ODI live streaming by tuning in to the FanCode app. At the same time, Sri Lanka cricket will also stream the match live on their official YouTube channel. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST.

IND W vs SL W ODI schedule

Coming to IND W vs SL W ODI schedule, all the three matches will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The first match will take place on July 1 while the other two matches will be played on July 4 and July 7.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women probabale XI

Sri Lanka Women probabale XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

India Women probabale XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad