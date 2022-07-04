IND-W Vs SL-W 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Head To Head Record And Playing XI

India Women's cricket team got off their ODI series campaign with victory in the 1st ODI match on Friday. The IND-W vs SL-W 2nd ODI will be played on Monday, July 4 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match is set to begin at 10:00 AM IST. In the 1st ODI match, India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 4 wickets.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, Sri Lanka Women could only manage to post 171 runs on the board. Opener Hasini Perera scored 37 runs, while Nilakshi de Silva was the top scorer for the team with 43 runs. For India, Women Renuka Singh and all-rounder, Deepti Sharma chipped in with 3 wickets apiece.

Chasing 172 runs for victory, the Women in Blue reached the target in the 38th over. Opener Shafali Verma scored 35 runs while Harleen Deol scored 34 runs. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored for the team with 44 runs during the run chase. For Sri Lanka women, Inoka Ranaweera picked up 4 wickets. Let's take a look at SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction, SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 head-to-head record, and other details.

IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Hasini Perera, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Nilakshi de Silva

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma,

Bowlers: Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Renuka Singh

For her all-round performance, @Deepti_Sharma06 bags the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the 1st ODI. 👏 👏 #SLvIND



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/i6yoTo4KvA pic.twitter.com/vXtdHlIrrc — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 1, 2022

IND-W vs SL-W 2nd ODI pitch report

The Pallekele wicket during the 1st ODI was a touch on the slower side and that did not help the batters at all. If the pitch does remain the same during the 2nd ODI, the bowlers will have the upper hand. The skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women fantasy picks

Inoka Ranaweera:

The left-arm pacer was excellent in the last match scoring 12 runs and picking up 4 wickets. She will hopefully carry on the form and help the team level the ODI series.

Harmanpreet Kaur:

The new Indian captain led the team from the front scoring 44 runs. She will be hoping to convert the start and make a big score in the 2nd ODI that could help Team India seal the series.

Harleen Deol

The middle-order batter failed to pick wickets with the ball, however, she did score 34 runs in the run chase. She will be hoping to once again contribute to the team's success.

Deepti Sharma

The all-rounder was instrumental in the team's victory by coming good with both bat and ball. Sharma first chipped in with 3 wickets and then played an unbeaten knock of 22 runs to take the team to victory.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women probabale XI

Sri Lanka Women probabale XI

Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

India Women probabale XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh